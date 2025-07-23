Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 07:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / Biocon Biologics appoints Deepali Naair Global Head, Brand & Corp Comm

Biocon Biologics appoints Deepali Naair Global Head, Brand & Corp Comm

Naair will join the company's Executive Leadership Team (ELT) and report directly to Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon Biologics Limited, it added

Biocon Biologics, Biocon logo

With over three decades of experience across India, ASEAN, and Australia, Naair brings deep expertise in brand building, marketing, and corporate reputation. | Photo: X@BioconBiologics

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Biocon Biologics on Wednesday announced the appointment of Deepali Naair as Global Head Brand & Corporate Communications, effective immediately.

Deepali will lead the global brand and corporate communications function, responsible for defining and executing an integrated strategy that spans brand positioning, digital presence, regulatory and statutory communications, financial and corporate reporting, media relations, and employer branding, Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, said in a statement.

With over three decades of experience across India, ASEAN, and Australia, Naair brings deep expertise in brand building, marketing, and corporate reputation.

In her most recent role as Group Chief Marketing Officer at CKA Birla Group, she was instrumental in shaping the Group's corporate identity, launching new brands, and driving strategic transformations, Biocon Biologics stated.

 

Naair will join the company's Executive Leadership Team (ELT) and report directly to Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon Biologics Limited, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Paytm

Paytm CFO to retire from company board, ex-bureaucrat Bimal Julka resigns

PremiumFrom kitchen to Cloud: How Ajay Vij is steering Accenture's India engine

From kitchen to Cloud: How Ajay Vij is steering Accenture's India engine

Arun Misra, Hindustan Zinc CEO

Hindustan Zinc CEO rejects Viceroy's brand fee allegations against Vedanta

PremiumVellayan Subbiah

India needs to develop a broader semiconductor ecosystem over time: Subbiah

SUnil MIttal degree

Sunil Mittal awarded honorary doctorate by UK's University of Bath

Topics : Biocon corporate leadership

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEEngland vs India 4th Test Toss UpdatesQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon