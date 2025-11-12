Debt restructuring to reduce interest costs by ₹300 cr by FY27: Biocon CEO

As Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL) charts its next phase of global expansion, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Shreehas Tambe outlines how the company is reshaping access, affordability, and growth in biosimilars. From California, in a video interview with Sohini Das and Aneeka Chatterjee, he talks of the ways in which BBL is working to stay ahead in competitive global markets. Edited excerpts:

Biocon Biologics is partnering California’s CalRx initiative for affordable insulin. How significant is the tieup commercially, and does it indicate a broader shift toward government-linked procurement or value-based models in key markets?

The announcement with