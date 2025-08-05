Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 05:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / Emami sees strong growth headroom across brands, says MD Harsha Agarwal

Emami sees strong growth headroom across brands, says MD Harsha Agarwal

FMCG major Emami Ltd has outlined a roadmap for accelerated growth, innovation and long-term value creation, with the company asserting it has entered a "phase of acceleration" across its portfolio.

Emami Director Harsha Agarwal

Quick commerce platforms are also driving new packaging and impulse-buy formats, prompting a re-evaluation of traditional retail strategies, he said. | File Image: Emami Director Harsha Agarwal

Press Trust of India Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

FMCG major Emami Ltd has outlined a roadmap for accelerated growth, innovation and long-term value creation, with the company asserting it has entered a "phase of acceleration" across its portfolio.

Overcoming macroeconomic headwinds like the pandemic, inflation, and volatile demand cycles in recent years, Emami has focused on strengthening its core categories and future-proofing its product lines, vice chairman and managing director Harsha V Agarwal said in his address to shareholders in the FY25 annual report.

"FY25 was the year we decisively disproved the notion that Emami's core categories had matured. These brands still have significant underpenetrated headroom, and we are tapping into that aggressively. Emami's strategy revolves around scaling niche, high-margin, low-penetration segments rather than competing in overcrowded FMCG categories like soaps or toothpaste," he said.

 

Flagship brands like Navratna, Dermicool, BoroPlus, and Kesh King have been expanded through product innovation, sachet formats for rural markets, and premiumisation to build mass appeal and relevance, Agarwal said.

To drive innovation and expand reach, Emami has transformed several of its offerings from single-product lines into broader portfolios with multiple variants and formats.

Also Read

Emami

Emami Q1 results: Net profit rises 9% to ₹164 cr on operational efficiency

urban, consumption, urban expenditure

Capex to consumption: Emkay suggests investment ideas amid sectoral churn

FMCG

Emami, HUL, ITC: Is early monsoon good news for FMCG stocks? Analysts weigh

Emami

Emami Q4 FY25 results: Net profit increases 8.9% to ₹162.17 crore

The Nifty FMCG index has remained nearly flat, registering just a 0.3 per cent increase since the start of the 2024 calendar year. As of Wednesday, the FMCG index closed at 57,177.6, compared to 56,987.2 at the end of December 2023.

FMCG stocks gain as RBI cuts FY26 inflation est; GCPL, HUL rise up to 2%premium

The company has introduced low-unit price packs to boost rural accessibility and rebranded certain products to align with evolving consumer preferences, particularly among younger demographics. The company is also tapping into trends like natural and organic formulations to enhance relevance and appeal.

Emami is also sharpening its focus on premiumisation in urban India, while simultaneously catering to middle and lower-middle income consumers in rural markets.

Agarwal stated that the company is betting big on emerging verticals such as health foods, nutrition, pet care, aloe-vera-based beverages and science-backed skincare. Its direct-to-consumer platform Zanducare has launched over 100 wellness products tailored for online consumers, while its wholly owned subsidiaries The Man Company and Brillare now contribute over 5 per cent of the topline.

"We are debt-free, cash-rich, and agile. If an opportunity aligns with our long-term vision, investment is never a constraint," Agarwal stated.

Quick commerce platforms are also driving new packaging and impulse-buy formats, prompting a re-evaluation of traditional retail strategies, he said.

Agarwal said Emami's international business grew at a five-year CAGR of 11 per cent, despite global headwinds.

"Nearly 45 per cent of its revenues now come from high-growth segments like modern trade, e-commerce, institutional channels, strategic subsidiaries, and international marketsadding both scale and resilience," he said.

Agarwal expressed optimism for an improving consumption environment, driven by softening inflation, stable interest rates, tax relief for the middle class and a favourable monsoon forecast.

"We are building a future-ready consumer business. This is not just a phase of reinventionit is a phase of acceleration. And we are only just getting started," he concluded.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Amit Bajaj

Essar names Amit Bajaj as global head of corporate affairs, policy

Dream11

IAMAI appoints Dream11's Bhavit Sheth to head digital gaming panel

Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani appears before ED in PMLA case linked to alleged loan fraud

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank appoints Rajiv Anand as MD & CEO for 3 years, effective Aug

Timex Group

Timex Group plans to double down on India, raise market share: Executivespremium

Topics : Emami FMCGs Emami Ltd

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon