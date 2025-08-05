Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 05:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Essar names Amit Bajaj as global head of corporate affairs, policy

Essar names Amit Bajaj as global head of corporate affairs, policy

Amit Bajaj rejoins Essar as global head of corporate affairs and public policy, bringing 25 years of experience to support stakeholder engagement and policy advocacy

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Essar Group has appointed Amit Bajaj, a former Aditya Birla Group official, as global head of corporate affairs and public policy, marking his return to the group after more than a decade. He will take charge this month.
 
Bajaj, who most recently served as senior president of corporate affairs at the Aditya Birla Group, brings over 25 years of experience in government relations, regulatory strategy and public policy, Essar Capital said. In his new role, he will oversee global stakeholder engagement and policy advocacy efforts aligned with Essar Group’s long-term growth and sustainability goals.
 
The move reunites Bajaj with Essar, where he previously held senior roles between 2004 and 2014. His deep familiarity with the group’s operations and strategic direction is expected to bolster its global corporate affairs function.
 
 
“We are happy to welcome Amit back to the Essar family in this critical leadership role,” said Prashant Ruia, director, Essar Group. “His experience and expertise will be invaluable as we expand our global footprint and drive our innovation and sustainability agenda.”
 
Bajaj said he was “honoured to rejoin Essar at such a crucial time” and looked forward to deepening policy engagement and building long-term partnerships that support the company’s ambitions across its portfolio.
 

Topics : Essar Group Hiring

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

