Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Capex to consumption: Emkay suggests investment ideas amid sectoral churn

Capex to consumption: Emkay suggests investment ideas amid sectoral churn

Capex to consumption: Emkay Global adjusts investment strategy amid shifting consumption trends across urban and rural India

urban, consumption, urban expenditure

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s consumption landscape undergoes significant changes, where the urban markets are increasingly leaning towards affordable value products, while rural consumers are embracing aspirational branded goods. Given this, consumer goods firms are adjusting their strategies to navigate the shifting demand patterns, according to Emkay Global Financial Services.
 
The brokerage, thus, recommends making certain changes in the investment strategy.
 
In the near term, for consumer staples, the brokerage expects a gradual volume growth recovery ahead, although it suggests selective cherry picks-- Godrej Consumer Products, Marico, Emami, and Bikaji.  
 
For consumer discretionary, Emkay recommends picking value convenience retailers-- Jubilant Foodworks and Eternal (Zomato)-- with healthy topline growth ahead amid a structural formalisation opportunity.  ALSO READ: Why did Shilpa Medicare share jump 5% in trade today? top details here
 

K-shaped pattern emerge as urban demand fades, rural revival holds

FY26 so far has seen 'mixed-to-tepid' consumption indicators, with urban demand under pressure while rural demand is showing structural signs of revival, the brokerage noted.

Also Read

Money, Loan, Economy, Capital

Zaggle ties up with Mesh Payments to tap global spend management market

Indian market, indian economy, consumer sentiment

Only one out of 10 Indians has money for spending on non-essential items

China population

China's new consumer spending plan: No more scams, no more shoddy goods

PremiumProteins vs beverages

Proteins vs beverages: Gnawing spending gaps in some states, shows data

us inflation

Key US inflation gauge posts largest monthly rise since last April

 
The labor market composition is improving, raising real income and productivity with the reshaping of the non-agricultural rural economy, noted Emkay. However, urban consumption levers-- excess savings, strong wage growth, leveraged consumption-- have faded, with disproportionate impact across strata. This has given rise to a K-shaped consumption pattern. '
 
A K-shaped consumption pattern describes a situation where different segments of society experience vastly different consumption trends following an economic event, like a recession or pandemic.
 
Additionally, Emkay identifies a 'K within a K' consumption pattern, where upper- and middle-income urban consumers are now prioritising value over premium products. In contrast, rural and semi-urban markets are increasingly gravitating toward aspirational branded products.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

Rotational shift to consumption

The persistent "chicken-and-egg dilemma" between private investment and consumption— each heavily dependent on the other— has become a problem, as the government has reached its spending limits, according to Emkay Global Financial Services report.
 
This whole scenario, believes Emkay, is expected to keep India’s overall growth stuck below 7 per cent (FY26 is estimated at 6 per cent). Thus, analysts at the brokerage have shifted their focus to "mini-cycles and sectoral rotations”.
 
Over the years, the economy rotated from post-Covid export-led growth to public capex-driven investments. These themes appeared to have lost sheen in FY25, and a slow shift was seen toward consumption after the government provided measures to boost consumption, such as lowering personal income tax rates.
 
Private capital expenditure (capex) is now showing signs of further slowdown and for India's growth story to sustain, consumption growth will need to do the front-running ahead, according to Emkay. 
 

More From This Section

NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex off lows; SBI Bank, Infy gain; Bulls ahead in breadth; SMIDs waver

drugs, pharma

Why did Shilpa Medicare share jump 5% in trade today? top details here

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

FPIs stake in this mid-cap at record high; stock zooms 85% from April low

coffee day

This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock is up 10% on huge volumes; details

Vishal Mega Mart

Vishal Mega Mart rises 2%; Motilal Oswal sees further 20% upside potential

Topics : consumer spending Industry Report The Smart Investor S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Marico Godrej Consumer Products Emami Bikaji Foods Zomato Jubilant FoodWorks Markets Sensex Nifty Domestic markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi School Bomb ThreatDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon