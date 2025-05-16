Friday, May 16, 2025 | 05:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Emami Q4 FY25 results: Net profit increases 8.9% to ₹162.17 crore

Emami Q4 FY25 results: Net profit increases 8.9% to ₹162.17 crore

Emami posts ₹162.17 crore profit in Q4FY25 and ₹806.46 crore in FY25, with strong domestic growth, resilient international markets, and higher e-commerce contribution

Emami

Emami said that organised trade channels comprising modern trade, e-commerce, and institutional sales contributed 27.6 per cent of domestic revenues in FY25 | Photo: Facebook

BS Reporter Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

FMCG firm Emami on Friday posted an 8.9 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the January–March quarter (Q4FY25) to ₹162.17 crore. The net profit in the year-ago period had stood at ₹148.90 crore.
 
The consolidated revenue in Q4FY25 was ₹963.05 crore, an increase of 8.1 per cent from the year-ago period.
 
Sequentially, revenue was down by 8.3 per cent and net profit down by 41.9 per cent.
 
Emami’s international business posted a 6 per cent growth in Q4FY25. The company said the performance came amid geopolitical volatility across Bangladesh, the Middle East, and parts of Africa.
 
 
Strong momentum was witnessed across SAARC, SEA, CIS, and African markets, Emami said.

For the full year FY25, revenue from operations at ₹3,809.19 crore was up by 6.5 per cent. Net profit at ₹806.46 crore was higher by 11.5 per cent.
 
Emami said that organised trade channels comprising modern trade, e-commerce, and institutional sales contributed 27.6 per cent of domestic revenues in FY25, expanding by 140 basis points over the previous year.
 
Growth in these channels outpaced overall domestic growth, clocking 13 per cent year-on-year growth, the company said.
 
The company stated it was confident of navigating short-term macro uncertainties through portfolio premiumisation, innovation acceleration, enhanced channel productivity, and strategic international expansion.
 
Commenting on the performance, Harsha V Agarwal, vice-chairman and managing director, Emami, said the core domestic business continued to demonstrate strong momentum, delivering double-digit growth of 11 per cent in Q4FY25, supported by a volume growth of 7 per cent.
 
The input costs, he said, broadly remain under control and do not pose any major challenge in the near future. “Going forward, we’re focused on strengthening our core brands and unlocking new growth through brand extensions, premium offerings, and sharper channel strategies.”
 
For the strategic subsidiaries, Emami is scaling up marketplace and quick commerce presence.
 
Mohan Goenka, vice-chairman and whole-time director, Emami, said a strong innovation pipeline led to over 25 new launches during the year. “As international business and strategic investments are poised for a rebound, we anticipate robust, all-round growth in FY26,” he added.
 
The board approved a special dividend (third interim dividend), amounting to ₹2 per share while celebrating 50 years of Emami. With this, the total dividend payout for FY25 stands at ₹10 per equity share, a payout of 54 per cent on profit after tax.

