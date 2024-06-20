Business Standard
Govt appoints Girija Subramanian as CMD of New India Assurance Company

She is a fellow member of the Insurance Institute of India and also an associate member of the Chartered Insurance Institute, London

Girija Subramanian | Photo: website/Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited

Aathira Varier Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

The government has appointed Girija Subramanian as chairman and managing director (CMD) of the largest general insurer, New India Assurance, effective from June 19, 2024, until she attains the age of superannuation or until further orders.

Subramanian holds a bachelor's degree in statistics. She is a fellow member of the Insurance Institute of India and also an associate member of the Chartered Insurance Institute, London.
She started her career as a direct recruit officer in GIC Re in 1988. In a career spanning over 34 years, she worked in reinsurance departments across various lines of business, including aviation, life, health, and property classes. Subramanian was the CMD of AIC of India (from September 2022) before assuming charge as CMD, New India Assurance.
First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

