Jatinder Mehra, who shaped India's steel growth story, passes away at 86

Jatinder Mehra, a stalwart of India’s steel and metals sector with a career spanning more than six decades, passed away on Tuesday. He was 86.

At the time of his death, Mehra was serving as Vice Chairman of the metals and mining division at Essar Group. Over the years, he earned a reputation for his technical knowledge, strong operational leadership and his role in driving large industrial projects.

In a post on X, the group said, "The Essar family is deeply saddened by the passing of Jatinder Mehra, a respected veteran of India’s steel industry and a leader whose vision charted some of our most significant milestones at Essar Group ."

"Mehra ji spearheaded numerous transformational projects, turning ideas into impact and inspiring teams with his clarity, commitment and leadership. His contributions remain embedded in our journey, and his legacy will continue to guide us forward."

A long career in steel

Mehra spent over 60 years in the steel and metals industry, becoming one of its most respected leaders. Known for his deep technical understanding and hands-on approach, he was widely seen as a transformational figure in the sector.

At Essar Group, he played a key role in shaping the company’s steel and metals strategy. He was involved in expanding the steelmaking capacity at Hazira and in developing large integrated projects, including the Paradip steel facility in Odisha.