Jio Financial Services names Sandeep Khetan Group chief risk officer

Jio Financial Services, on Tuesday, announced a change in its senior management personnel, with the resignation of S Anantharaman as Group Chief Risk Officer and the appointment of Sandeep Khetan as his successor, the company said in an exchange filing.

The Board of Directors took note of the resignation of S Anantharaman, who will step down from his role as Group Chief Risk Officer effective March 20. He has been serving as part of the company’s senior management personnel (SMP). Shares of Jio Financial Services closed 0.1 per cent lower at Rs 262.35 per share.

At the same time, the Board approved the appointment of Sandeep Khetan as the new Group Chief Risk Officer for a period of five years, effective March 23. His appointment follows recommendations from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Group Risk Management Committee.

A Chartered Accountant from the 2001 batch, Khetan brings over 24 years of banking experience, with deep expertise in credit appraisal, credit risk, market risk and operational risk. He joined the company on July 30, 2025, as head, integrated risk management, and has since played a key role in building a unified risk governance architecture across the lending, insurance and payments ecosystem. He has been instrumental in aligning risk frameworks and strengthening internal controls to create a technology-driven “second line of defence” for the group.

Prior to joining the company, Khetan spent more than 23 years at ICICI Bank, where he led multiple functions across credit and policy, SME, MSME and supply chain financing segments, as well as retail and business banking distribution. His experience includes managing scale, integrating complex risk frameworks and leveraging technology for predictive risk management.