HDFC Bank appoints former Nabard chairman Bhanwala as its director

Bhanwala has been appointed for a period of three consecutive years from January 25, 2024 to January 24, 2027

Harsh Kumar Bhanwala

Harsh Kumar Bhanwala

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 4:31 PM IST
HDFC Bank on Monday said the board of the bank has approved the appointment of former NABARD chairman Harsh Kumar Bhanwala as an additional independent director.
The board in its meeting on Monday also approved the appointment of V Srinivasa Rangan, chief financial officer of erstwhile Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd, as executive director for three years with effect from November 23, 2023, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Both appointments are subject to shareholders' approval, it said.
Bhanwala has been appointed for a period of three consecutive years from January 25, 2024 to January 24, 2027, it said.
Currently, Non-Executive Chairman of MCX, Bhanwala also serves as the Director on the boards of IIM Rohtak and Bayer Crop Science Ltd.
Prior to leading National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), he was the chairman and managing director of the India Infrastructure Finance Company (IIFCL), as per the filing.
Rangan has vast experience in housing finance and real estate sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : HDFC Bank Harsh Kumar Bhanwala NABARD

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 4:31 PM IST

