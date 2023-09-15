Jupiter ropes in Swiggy's Anuj Rathi as chief product and marketing officer

Jupiter, the neobanking start-up, has appointed Anuj Rathi, former senior vice president of revenue and growth at Swiggy, as its inaugural chief product and marketing officer. In this role, he will oversee product, design, growth, and marketing. He will collaborate closely with founder and chief executive Jitendra Gupta to accelerate Jupiter's mission of providing financial services to millions of Indians.

"Securing someone with Anuj Rathi's background, expertise, and track record will be an invaluable asset to Jupiter as we continue to intensify our focus on our mission to enable financial wellness for millions of Indians," said Gupta. "We believe that Anuj is the most suitable leader to contribute significantly to Jupiter's next growth stage."

With over 18 years of experience, the IIT-Kanpur graduate brings extensive knowledge and insights from his tenures at leading companies such as Swiggy, Flipkart, and Walmart. In his most recent role at Swiggy, where he was among the senior-most leaders, Rathi spearheaded product, marketing, growth, financial services, and partnerships. He was pivotal in launching pioneering offerings like Swiggy One, Instamart, and Gourmet. At Jupiter, he will assume a vital leadership role in transforming the personal finance experience for Indian consumers.

"India now anticipates high-quality customer experiences in various aspects of life, including their personal finance experience," said Rathi. "I'm eager to work with Jiten and the team at Jupiter to enhance our customers' relationship with money and their financial aspirations."