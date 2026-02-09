Monday, February 09, 2026 | 09:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / Kotak Mahindra Bank CTO Bhavnish Lathia resigns, Nilesh Chaudhari steps in

Kotak Mahindra Bank CTO Bhavnish Lathia resigns, Nilesh Chaudhari steps in

Kotak Mahindra Bank said CTO Bhavnish Lathia has resigned citing personal reasons and will step down in February 2026; Nilesh Chaudhari has been appointed his successor

Kotak mahindra bank, kotak

(Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 9:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday announced the resignation of its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Bhavnish Lathia, citing personal reasons. The bank said Lathia’s resignation has been accepted, and he will serve his last working day on February 9, 2026.
 
In his resignation letter, Lathia said, “I need to return to the US for personal reasons. As a result, I will resign as CTO for Kotak Mahindra Bank effective today.”
 
Lathia was appointed CTO in March 2025, following the resignation of Milind Nagnur, who had stepped down from his role as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and CTO in February 2025, effective February 15.
 
 
The bank has appointed Nilesh Chaudhari as its new Chief Technology Officer and designated him as Senior Management Personnel. Chaudhari brings nearly 29 years of experience across global and Indian financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase, Barclays, Citigroup, and IDFC First Bank.
 
Chaudhari has held several senior leadership roles, including CIO – Global Payments at Barclays; Head of Retail Banking Technology and Head of Asia Banking Technology at JPMorgan; and CTO for Corporate and Wholesale Banking at IDFC First Bank. His expertise spans payments, core banking, treasury, cash management, digital platforms, data, lending, and large-scale technology transformation across more than 20 countries.

Also Read

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Peter Mandelson

UK leader's aide quits over Mandelson ambassador role, Epstein ties

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank issues India's first fully digital FPI licence

IDFC Bank

IDFC First Bank Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 48% to ₹503 crore

Bank, banks, banking

Banking operations hit as unions go on nationwide strike for 5-day week

Axis Bank, Axis

Axis Bank Q3 results: Net profit rises 3% to ₹6,490 cr, NII at ₹14,287 cr

 
An engineer by training, Chaudhari holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the University of Poona. He is known for building high-performance engineering organisations, driving innovation, and leading complex technology modernisation programmes. At Kotak Mahindra Bank, he currently plays a key role in advancing strategic technology initiatives across Wholesale Banking, Commercial Banking, Treasury, GIFT City operations, Assurance, and enabling functions.
 
Separately, the bank also announced the appointment of Aravamudham Narayanan (Vijay Narayanan) as Head – Innovation and AI, and as Senior Management Personnel of the bank.
 
Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd
 

More From This Section

Flipkart

Ahead of IPO, Flipkart strengthens leadership with two senior hires

Chiranjeev Singh Saluja, Managing Director, Premier Energies

We will resume talks with US clients following India-US trade pact: Salujapremium

Ramesh Babu, MD & CEO, Karur Vysya Bank

Karur Vysya Bank expects total business to cross ₹3 trn in 4 years: MDpremium

Shailender Kumar, senior vice-president and regional managing director, Oracle India and NetSuite JAPAC

India is already seeing scale in AI: Oracle India's Shailender Kumarpremium

Adrain Bosshard, chief executive officer, Rado

Share of Tier-II, -III cities probably a third of our biz: Rado CEOpremium

Topics : Kotak Mahindra Bank Banking Industry resignations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 9:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateRedmi Note 15 Pro Plus ReviewBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance