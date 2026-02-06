Friday, February 06, 2026 | 11:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Kotak Mahindra Bank issues India's first fully digital FPI licence

Kotak Mahindra Bank issues India's first fully digital FPI licence

The move follows Securities and Exchange Board of India operationalising a unified digital workflow in January 2026

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 11:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kotak Mahindra Bank has become the first custodian in India to issue a foreign portfolio investor (FPI) licence and complete the entire account-opening process using electronic signatures, marking a key step in fully digital onboarding for overseas investors. The bank has already issued two FPI licences based entirely on digitally signed documents, it said in a release. The move follows Securities and Exchange Board of India operationalising a unified digital workflow in January 2026.
 
Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd 
 

More From This Section

Mahindra & Mahindra, Mahindra Tractor

Mahindra group to invest ₹15,000 crore over 10 years in Nagpur unitpremium

Airtel

Bharti Airtel yet to hear from DoT on parity of AGR dues with Vodafone Ideapremium

Tony Garrison, executive vice president, Bath & Body Works

India emerges second-fastest-growing market for Bath & Body Workspremium

Arun Narayan, chief executive officer, jewellery business, Titan

Titan's jewellery business picks up amid fall in gold prices: CEOpremium

Adani, Adani Green Energy, SEC case, US lawsuit

Adani Group plans ₹70,000 crore push to deepen footprint in Vidarbhapremium

Topics : FPI Kotak Mahindra Bank Foreign portfolio investor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 11:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkMPC Home Loan RatesGold and Silver Price TodayPFC-REC MergerQ3 Results TodayBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance