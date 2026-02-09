Ahead of IPO, Flipkart strengthens leadership with two senior hires

E-commerce firm Flipkart on Monday announced two senior leadership appointments to strengthen its finance and people capabilities. Vipin Kapooria has rejoined Flipkart as vice president, business finance, while Yogita Shanbhag has been appointed vice president, human resources. The company is strengthening leadership capabilities ahead of its planned initial public offering (IPO).

These appointments build on recent senior leadership additions at Flipkart. Last month, Jason Chappel joined the firm as vice president and group controller, and Amer Hussain was appointed vice president of supply chain for grocery and Flipkart Minutes.

In his new role, Kapooria will lead business finance across all categories at Flipkart, partnering closely with business teams to drive financial discipline, operational excellence, and sustainable growth, the company said in a statement. “Vipin brings deep institutional knowledge and extensive experience in business finance and strategic leadership,” it added.

Kapooria is a chartered accountant with over 19 years of experience and has held senior leadership positions at organisations including OYO, Yum! Brands, and most recently Blinkit, where he served as chief financial officer.

In her role, Shanbhag will lead the human resources function for the OneTech Business Unit, which is critical to Flipkart’s technology foundation and innovation focus.

“A seasoned leader with over 20 years of experience at Juniper Networks and Wipro, Yogita most recently scaled Juniper’s India operations into its largest global excellence centre. She brings specialised expertise in talent strategy, organisational design, and AI-driven engagement. At Flipkart, she will focus on building organisational resilience and fostering cultural alignment to support the brand’s evolving technology foundation,” the statement further read.

Commenting on the appointments, Seema Nair, chief human resources officer at Flipkart, said, “Building a strong organisation requires sustained focus on leadership, robust systems, and culture. Vipin and Yogita bring the depth of experience that further bolsters our financial and people foundation, ensuring we have the organisational capability to deliver on our long-term growth strategy. Their appointments, alongside the senior leadership additions we have made in recent months, reflect our continued efforts to strengthen organisational capabilities in a way that supports our business ambitions and drives sustained growth across all our operations.”