PNB looks to achieve ₹4 trn corporate loan book in FY26: MD & CEO Chandra

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is witnessing strong momentum across retail, micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME), and corporate loan segments, driven by robust demand in the auto and housing sectors. The bank is also expanding digital offerings, growing its credit card base, and re-entering the West Asian market with plans to reopen its Dubai office, said Ashok Chandra, managing director and chief executive officer, in an interview with Harsh Kumar in New Delhi. Edited excerpts:

How is PNB’s retail loan segment doing, especially after goods and services tax (GST) rate cuts?

We are seeing strong traction, especially in the auto