Home / Companies / People / Ports, shipbuilding, and logistics: APM-Maersk charts bold India plan

Ports, shipbuilding, and logistics: APM-Maersk charts bold India plan

Maersk eyes India's maritime boom with $2 billion plan for ports, shipbuilding, and logistics as global supply chains shift and India positions itself as a shipping and manufacturing hub

Amid policy movements on India’s lofty shipbuilding targets, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (ShipMin) on Friday deliberated with coastal states during the 20th Maritime State Development Council (MSDC) meeting on the possibility of est
Christopher Cook, managing director (South Asia), and Jonathan Goldner, chief executive, APM Terminals Asia & Middle East — share their plans in an interview with Dhruvaksh Saha.

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 9:07 PM IST

Denmark’s $55-billion shipping conglomerate AP Moller-Maersk has announced a $2 billion plan to invest in India, focusing on Pipavav Port, owned by its subsidiary APM Terminals, and other initiatives spread across verticals in the maritime economy. With India’s latest ₹70,000 crore maritime development plan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call to global industry to invest, senior executives from the Danish giant — Christopher Cook, managing director (South Asia), and Jonathan Goldner, chief executive, APM Terminals Asia & Middle East — share their plans in an interview with Dhruvaksh Saha. Edited excerpts:
 
The Indian maritime
