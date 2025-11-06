Ports, shipbuilding, and logistics: APM-Maersk charts bold India plan

Denmark’s $55-billion shipping conglomerate AP Moller-Maersk has announced a $2 billion plan to invest in India, focusing on Pipavav Port, owned by its subsidiary APM Terminals, and other initiatives spread across verticals in the maritime economy. With India’s latest ₹70,000 crore maritime development plan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call to global industry to invest, senior executives from the Danish giant — Christopher Cook, managing director (South Asia), and Jonathan Goldner, chief executive, APM Terminals Asia & Middle East — share their plans in an interview with Dhruvaksh Saha. Edited excerpts:

The Indian maritime