Modicare MD Samir Modi arrested by Delhi Police in rape, intimidation case

Delhi Police arrested Modicare MD Samir Modi under IPC Sections 376 and 506 in a rape case registered on September 10, with reports saying he will be produced in Saket court

Managing Director of Modicare Samir Modi was arrested by the Delhi Police on Thursday on charges of rape and criminal intimidation.
 
He was detained at Delhi airport and taken to the New Friends Colony police station, according to media reports. He is expected to be produced before the Saket court on Friday.
 
The FIR was registered against Samir Modi, brother of fugitive Lalit Modi, on 10 September. It relates to an old rape case dating back to 2019–24. He was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation).
 
Last month, a Sessions Court in Delhi had summoned Samir Modi in defamation proceedings filed against him by independent directors of Godfrey Phillips India (GPI), Nirmala Bagri and Atul Kumar Gupta.
 
 
The court held there was, prima facie, “sufficient evidence” to summon Samir Modi, and directed the trial court to proceed as per law in the defamation case.
 
Samir Modi is also at the centre of a contentious succession battle over an estimated Rs 11,000-crore inheritance following the death of his father and family patriarch KK Modi in 2019.
 
One of KK Modi’s three children, Samir Modi is the brother of former Indian Premier League (IPL) chief Lalit Modi. He has challenged his mother’s management of the family’s affairs in the Supreme Court. His mother Bina Modi is the Managing Director of Godfrey Phillips India.

