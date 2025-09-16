Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 12:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Who is Deedy Das, Kolkata-born techie now Partner at Menlo Ventures?

Who is Deedy Das, Kolkata-born techie now Partner at Menlo Ventures?

Deedy Das has been promoted to Partner at Menlo Ventures just 18 months after joining, cementing his reputation as a rising force in AI

Debarghya ‘Deedy’ Das

Debarghya ‘Deedy’ Das (Photo/X)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Debarghya ‘Deedy’ Das, a Kolkata-born technologist and venture capitalist, has been promoted to Partner at Menlo Ventures, one of Silicon Valley’s most prominent venture capital firms. The move comes just 18 months after he joined the firm, marking his swift rise in the world of artificial intelligence (AI) and venture investing.
 
Often called the “AI whisperer”, Das shared the news on X about his new role. “After a remarkable 18mos at Menlo Ventures, I'm excited to announce that perhaps against better judgement, they have decided to make me a Partner at the firm. Wild that just 6 yrs ago, I'd be up at 2am debugging Google Search," he said. 
 
   

Who is Deedy Das?

 
Das describes himself on his personal website as “investing in AI, SaaS and Infra at Menlo Ventures in San Francisco. Previous: Founding team Glean, Google Search, Facebook".
 
Born and raised in Kolkata, Das studied at La Martiniere for Boys before moving to the United States for higher education. At Cornell University, he earned both a Bachelor of Science and Master of Engineering in Computer Science.
 
Das began his career as a software engineer at some of the world’s biggest technology companies. He worked on core projects at Facebook and Google, including Google Search.
 
He later joined the enterprise search company Glean as an early employee, playing a major role in scaling it from no product to a $2.2 billion valuation, which surged to $7.2 billion in June.
 
Since joining Menlo Ventures in 2024, Das has become a key figure in shaping the firm’s AI investment strategy. He co-launched the $100 million Anthology Fund, a partnership with Anthropic, and is credited with backing 35 AI startups so far.

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

