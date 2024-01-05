Sensex (    %)
                        
Sanjiv Aggarwal appointed as NIIFL's CEO and MD, to take charge in Feb

Sanjiv Aggarwal's appointment will be effective in February 2024. He succeeds Rajiv Dhar, who has served as interim CEO & MD since May 2023

Niifl

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIFL) on Friday announced that its board of directors has appointed Sanjiv Aggarwal as chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of the company.

The appointment follows a search process conducted by NIIFL's board of directors.
Aggarwal has significant experience in the infrastructure and energy sectors. He joined Actis, a leading global investor in sustainable infrastructure, in 2008, where he became a partner in 2010. He has recently been responsible for Actis' energy investments in Asia, including India. Before joining Actis, Aggarwal worked with Citigroup and ANZ Investment Bank in the Indian energy and infrastructure sectors.

Reflecting on his appointment, Aggarwal said, "I am privileged to have the opportunity to guide NIIFL at such an exciting time in the company's journey with its unique positioning in India and its growth potential. I am committed to building on NIIFL's strong track record and look forward to working with NIIFL's talented team to invest in India's very strong growth story and create value for our stakeholders."

Aggarwal's appointment will be effective in February 2024. He succeeds Rajiv Dhar, who has served as interim CEO & MD since May 2023. 

Under Dhar' leadership, NIIFL made significant strides- launching its first bilateral fund, the India-Japan Fund with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), collaborating with the US government on a multi-billion dollar green transition fund, and paving the strategy for successor funds.

NIIF CEO

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

