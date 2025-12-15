Monday, December 15, 2025 | 12:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Studds expects to double premium helmet revenue share in 2 years: MD

Deepak Patel
Dec 15 2025

Studds Accessories, India’s largest two-wheeler helmet maker, expects revenue share of its premium helmets to rise to about 30 per cent in two years from 15.5 per cent, said managing director (MD) Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana.  This, according to him, would be driven by changing customer preferences and higher sales of premium two-wheelers.  The rising demand for premium helmets is also helping Studds expand its profit margins.  “In the first half of the current financial year, our profit after tax (PAT) margin rose 22.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹40.9 crore. This came even as revenue grew by
