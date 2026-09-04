Tata Realty & Infrastructure appoints Gaurav Jain as MD and CEO

Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd (TRIL), the real estate and infrastructure arm of the Tata Group, has announced the appointment of Gaurav Jain as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), effective October 1, 2026. Jain will succeed Sanjay Dutt, who joined TRIL in 2018 as MD and CEO.

Jain has over 23 years of experience across residential and commercial real estate and has held leadership positions at Birla Estates, Godrej Properties, Mahindra Lifespace Developers and Unitech Group. His experience spans business growth, strategic planning, operations, sales and marketing, institution building and P&L management.

In his new role, Jain will lead TRIL's real estate business as the company seeks to build on its pan-India presence and focus on high-quality, sustainable and future-ready urban development.

“I am pleased to welcome Gaurav as MD and CEO of Tata Realty & Infrastructure. He brings strong real estate expertise across residential and commercial segments, along with a proven track record of building and scaling businesses,” said Praveer Sinha, chairman, Tata Realty & Infrastructure.

“As Tata Realty focuses on scale, portfolio strength and high-potential markets, his experience will be key to driving sustained growth while guided by the Tata Group’s philosophy of Leadership with Trust and its enduring values, which have long served as the foundation for responsible and purpose-driven growth,” Sinha added.

Jain said he was joining TRIL at an “important juncture” in its growth journey and would focus on strengthening the company's capabilities and pursuing opportunities that create lasting value for customers, stakeholders and communities.

“TRIL has built a strong foundation in real estate, and I look forward to working with the team to build on this foundation, strengthen our capabilities and pursue opportunities that create lasting impact for our customers, stakeholders and communities,” Jain added.

Jain holds a BTech degree from the National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal, a PGDM from IIM Lucknow and is an alumnus of the Senior Executive Leadership Program at Harvard Business School.

Tata Realty & Infrastructure is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons and operates across residential and commercial real estate, besides focusing on long-term infrastructure projects of national significance.