Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd (TRIL) on Friday said it has appointed Gaurav Jain as its new MD and CEO with effect from October 1st.

TRIL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Ltd, is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

Jain will succeed Sanjay Dutt, who became TRIL's MD and CEO in April 2018.

Jain, who has more than 23 years of experience in the real estate sector, has worked at Birla Estates, Godrej Properties, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, and Unitech Group.

Jain, as Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) will lead TRIL through its next phase of growth, building on its strong presence across pan-India.

His focus will be on strengthening the company's capabilities and advancing its vision for high-quality, sustainable and future-ready urban development, the statement said.

Praveer Sinha, Chairman of TRIL, said Jain has strong real estate expertise across residential and commercial segments, along with a proven track record of building and scaling businesses.

"As Tata Realty focuses on scale, portfolio strength and high-potential markets, his experience will be key to driving sustained growth while guided by the Tata Group's philosophy of Leadership with Trust and its enduring values, which have long served as the foundation for responsible and purpose-driven growth," the Chairman said.

The TRIL has developed many real estate projects across major cities.