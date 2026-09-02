Hexaware names Vivek Jetley CEO Designate, to take charge in October

Hexaware Technologies on Wednesday announced the appointment of Vivek Jetley as CEO Designate. He will join Hexaware and assume the role of CEO on October 28, 2026.

Srikrishna Ramakarthikeyan (“Keech”) will step down as CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors effective October 28, 2026. He has led Hexaware for 12 years and will remain with the company as Senior Advisor to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

The appointment comes at an important moment for Hexaware as the company enters its next phase of accelerated growth, with AI reshaping enterprise technology services globally and creating new sources of client demand.

Jetley is a seasoned business leader with more than 25 years of experience at the intersection of AI and data, enterprise transformation and strategy. He joins Hexaware from EXL, where he currently serves as President and leads its Insurance, Healthcare and Life Sciences businesses.

Prior to this role, he was the President and head of EXL analytics, building and leading industry-leading advanced analytics, AI services and enterprise data management capabilities for clients across verticals. Vivek joined EXL in 2006 through the acquisition of Inductis, a specialised analytics consulting firm where he was a partner.

“On behalf of Hexaware’s Board of Directors, I would like to thank Keech for his contributions to the Company over the past 12 years. He leaves a strong foundation for its next phase of accelerated growth. I am excited to welcome Vivek to Hexaware and see him take the company forward,” said Larry Quinlan, Non Executive Chairman, Hexaware.

“Hexaware has built a strong business, defined by deep domain expertise, trusted client relationships and a growing set of AI capabilities. Vivek brings a proven ability to scale businesses, deepen enterprise relationships and build Data and AI-led growth platforms. As a major shareholder in Hexaware, Carlyle is excited to support Vivek as he steps into this role, and thanks Keech for his contributions to Hexaware over the past 12 years,” said Sandra Horbach, Hexaware Board Member and Chair of Americas Corporate Private Equity at Carlyle.