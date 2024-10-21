Business Standard
Home / Companies / People / Tata, Somerville College Oxford to build new facility in honour of Ratan

Tata, Somerville College Oxford to build new facility in honour of Ratan

The statement also said the new building will create a permanent space for the Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development (OICSD)

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Tata Group and Somerville College, University of Oxford, are partnering to build the Ratan Tata Building, with construction set to commence in spring 2025.

The new building will enhance Somerville's teaching and learning facilities, promote research, and embody the college's vision of a sustainable and progressive academic community, the Tata Group and Somerville College said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“In Tata’s vision for India, research and critical inquiry went hand in hand with development and prosperity. This partnership with Somerville College is a tribute to Tata’s values. The building in his name will be a home to research that is necessary and urgent for India,” N Chandrasekaran, chairman of the board of Tata Sons, said in a statement.
 

“This building is the fruit of many conversations, hopes, and dreams over the past decade and our long association with Tata. In its capacity to meet our college’s present and future needs, to embody our values, and to guide us towards an exciting future, it is unparalleled. Now it will stand as a permanent legacy to the life of a remarkable man and a dear friend of Somerville,” said Somerville College’s principal, Baroness Royall.

The project was made possible by the decade-long friendship between Somerville College and chairman emeritus of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata. While the decision to name the new building in honour of Tata, in recognition of his lifelong work as a philanthropist and humanitarian, was taken some time ago, his death last week, felt so keenly throughout India and the world, gives even greater meaning to this lasting tribute to him, the statement said.

The statement also said the new building will create a permanent space for the Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development (OICSD). The values of Tata and the Tata Group align closely with the work of the OICSD, a unique Oxford-India partnership embodying the deep, longstanding ties with India and the cutting-edge commitment to world-class scholarship and transformative research, the statement said.

More From This Section

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata, global giant who took Tata Group's operations to 80 countries

Partha Sengupta

De-risking loan portfolio likely a top priority for new Bandhan CEO

Ratan Tata and N Chandrasekaran

In a special post, Tata Sons chairman Chandra shares Ratan Tata's untold stories

Bhavish Aggarwal has hinted at the launch of two more models, the Sportster and Arrowhead, in the near future

Ola Electric's Bhavish Aggarwal and his EVs need to be less combustible

Noel N Tata

Noel Tata elected chairman of Tata Trusts after Ratan Tata's passing


The winning design for the building was produced by London-based architects Morris+Company in their first project at the University of Oxford.

Also Read

University of Oxford

Zumba teacher? 'Anti-woke' cleric? 38 candidates line up to head Oxford

Oxford University, Oxford

Indian-origin candidates among 39 in race for Oxford University Chancellor

US Economy, Industrial Production

US economic growth for last quarter expanded slightly to 1.4% annual rate

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review: A pro-grade phone set to get better with AI

Modi, Narendra Modi

India does not believe in 'taken-for-granted' relations, says PM Modi

Topics : Oxford University Ratan Tata Tata

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon