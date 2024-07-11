Business Standard
Top CEOs, celebrities make a beeline for Ambani family wedding

100 chartered flights to land in Mumbai; hotel rents shoot up

Anant Ambani, Anant, Radhika, Radhika

Mumbai: Anant Ambani, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son, and Radhika Merchant pose for photos during their sangeet ceremony, in Mumbai, Friday, July 5, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 7:07 PM IST
Top CEOs of global conglomerates, such as Samsung Electronics Co Chairman Jay Y. Lee and HSBC Holdings Chairman Mark Tucker, along with celebrities like Kim Kardashian, are expected to attend the wedding celebrations in Mumbai on Friday of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani. The extravagant wedding, which will see 100 chartered flights landing in the city, has already sent hotel room rates soaring.

The impressive guest list also includes the chief executive of Saudi Aramco Amin Nasser, British energy firm BP Plc CEO Murray Auchincloss, and pharmaceutical giant Glaxo Plc CEO Emma Walmsley. The sports world will be represented by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and former American professional boxer Mike Tyson.

Among the politicians, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be rubbing shoulders with former British prime ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair and former United States Secretary of State John Kerry. Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, and M K Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, are also attending the event.

Almost all top stars of Bollywood are expected to attend the event that will conclude on Monday. Top CEOs of India Inc and bankers are also expected to attend the four-day-long event.

But the event at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) has sent hotel room rents soaring in the vicinity. “While the room tariffs are usually higher by 8-10 per cent in the BKC area, we have not witnessed any additional price hikes as of now. However, the rates might go up as the wedding inches closer,” said a spokesperson from travel platform Yatra Online.

According to data sourced from the platform, the average tariff for the last one week at Trident, BKC was Rs 13,710. The 436-key property, however, is currently sold out until July 14. Meanwhile, the average tariff at Taj Santacruz has risen to Rs 30,750 this week from Rs 19,765 a week ago. Similarly, tariffs at Hyatt have zoomed to Rs 16,150 this week from Rs 11,682 a week ago.

The event will also see several planes ferrying passengers from all over the world. Rajan Mehra, chief executive of Club One Air, said the Ambanis have hired three of his company's Falcon-2000 jets to ferry wedding guests and expects 100-plus private planes to be used for the events. “The guests are coming from all over and each aircraft will make multiple trips across the country," Mehta told Reuters.

A Reliance Industries spokesperson did not respond to an email seeking comment on the guest list.

“The wide spectrum and walks of life of the guests indicate the Ambani family’s focused efforts to nurture deep, inclusive, and meaningful relationships,” said a CEO, asking not to be quoted.

The Indian wedding market, estimated at $130 billion in size by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), is nearly twice that of the US. The Ambani wedding has already given a fillip to a host of suppliers in the travel, hotels, catering, and restaurant segments. Many restaurants in the BKC are on standby to prepare additional food for the guests.

The event, however, has led to outrage on social media due to traffic snarls expected in the area as the Mumbai police shut down a few roads in the BKC, citing a “public event.” Some of the offices have even asked their employees to work from home to avoid the traffic congestion in the area.


Sr. No.

Indian Guests
1

Ram Nath Kovind, Politician, Former President of India

2

Rajnath Singh, Cabinet Minister, Defence

3

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh

4

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh

5

Nara Lokesh, Cabinet, Andhra Pradesh

6

Pawan Kalyan, Deputy Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh

7

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister, West Bengal

8

M K Stalin, Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu

9

K T Ramarao, Leader of Opposition, Telangana

10

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Cabinet

11

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, INC-CWC Member

12

Salman Khurshid, INC-CWC Member

13

Digvijaya Singh, INC-CWC Member

14

Kapil Sibal, Politician, Member of Rajya Sabha

15

Sachin Pilot, INC-CWC Member



S.No.
International Guests

1
John Kerry (American politician)

2
Tony Blair (Former Prime Minister UK)

3
Boris Johnson (Former Prime Minister, UK)

4
Matteo Renzi (Former Prime Minister of Italy)

5
 
Sebastian Kurz (Former Prime Minister of Austria)

6
Stephen Harper, Former Prime Minister of Canada

7
Carl Bildt (Former Prime Minister of Sweden)

8
Mohamed Nasheed (Former President of Maldives) 

9
H. E. Samia Suluhu Hassan (President, Tanzania)

10
Amin Nasser (President & CEO, Aramco)

11
H. E. Khaldoon Al Mubarak, CEO, Managing Director, Mubadala

12
Murray Auchincloss (CEO, bp)

13
Robert Dudley (Former CEO - bp, Board Member - Aramco)

14

Mark Tucker (Group Chairman, HSBC Holdings Plc)

15

Bernard Looney (Former CEO, bp)

16

Shantanu Narayen (CEO, Adobe)

17

Michael Grimes (Managing Director, Morgan Stanley)

18

Jay Lee, Executive Chairman, Samsung Electronics

19

Dilhan Pillay (CEO, Temasek Holdings) 

20

Emma Walmsley (CEO, GlaxoSmithKline)

21

David Constable (CEO, Fluor Corporation)

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 7:01 PM IST

