From Ambanis to Hindujas: Top 10 most extravagant weddings of all time

The wedding of Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is right now the talk of the town. The wedding, along with pre-wedding functions, is likely to be the costliest wedding in India ever. It is scheduled to happen on Friday, July 12.

Here is the list of 10 costliest weddings in India till date. According to media reports, the estimated costs of these weddings start from Rs 100 crore and go up to Rs 700 crore.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal

Date: December 2018

Venue: Antilia (Mumbai), Udaipur (pre-wedding festivities)