Jets, glamour, and grandeur: Ambani wedding takes off with Falcon-2000 jets

The much-anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant promises to be an event of grand proportions. According to reports from Hindustan Times, the Ambani family has chartered three Falcon-2000 jets to transport their distinguished guests to Mumbai for the festivities this Friday. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son is set to wed his long-time girlfriend in what is being hailed as one of the most extravagant Indian weddings in recent memory.

Rajan Mehra, CEO of air charter company Club One Air, confirmed that the Ambanis have hired three of his company’s Falcon-2000 jets for the occasion. He expects over 100 private planes to be in use throughout the wedding events. “The guests are coming from all over, and each aircraft will make multiple trips across the country,” Mehra told news agency Reuters. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Major traffic restrictions in Mumbai



The opulent affair will be held at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai’s business district. To accommodate the high-profile event, roads near the venue will be reserved exclusively for ‘event vehicles’ from 1 pm to midnight from July 12 to 15. The Mumbai traffic police have issued advisory outlining road restrictions during these days.

pic.twitter.com/KeERCC3ikw Due to a public event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex on July 5th & from July 12th to 15th, 2024, the following traffic arrangements will be in place for the smooth flow of traffic. #MTPTrafficUpdates July 5, 2024

The main wedding ceremony will take place on Friday, July 12, followed by a day for blessings (Shubh Aashirwad) and a grand reception over the next two days. Traffic has already slowed around the venue, which is being decked up with decorative lights and red flowers. Marigolds and bright yellow lights are also being used to beautify the trees outside Ambani’s 27-storey mansion, Antilia.

Star-studded pre-wedding celebrations



The upcoming weekend festivities are the culmination of months of lavish pre-wedding events. Celebrations kicked off in Jamnagar, followed by a four-day luxury cruise in Europe, and a series of high-profile events in Mumbai over the past two weeks. The star-studded pre-wedding parties have featured performances by global artists such as Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Katy Perry, and the Backstreet Boys, entertaining a guest list that includes many of Bollywood’s biggest stars.

[With agency inputs]