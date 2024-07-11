Business Standard
Jets, glamour, and grandeur: Ambani wedding takes off with Falcon-2000 jets

Mukesh Ambanis and his family have hired three of Club One Air's Falcon-2000 jets for the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The much-anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant promises to be an event of grand proportions. According to reports from Hindustan Times, the Ambani family has chartered three Falcon-2000 jets to transport their distinguished guests to Mumbai for the festivities this Friday. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son is set to wed his long-time girlfriend in what is being hailed as one of the most extravagant Indian weddings in recent memory.

Rajan Mehra, CEO of air charter company Club One Air, confirmed that the Ambanis have hired three of his company’s Falcon-2000 jets for the occasion. He expects over 100 private planes to be in use throughout the wedding events. “The guests are coming from all over, and each aircraft will make multiple trips across the country,” Mehra told news agency Reuters.
Major traffic restrictions in Mumbai
 

The opulent affair will be held at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai’s business district. To accommodate the high-profile event, roads near the venue will be reserved exclusively for ‘event vehicles’ from 1 pm to midnight from July 12 to 15. The Mumbai traffic police have issued advisory outlining road restrictions during these days.



The main wedding ceremony will take place on Friday, July 12, followed by a day for blessings (Shubh Aashirwad) and a grand reception over the next two days. Traffic has already slowed around the venue, which is being decked up with decorative lights and red flowers. Marigolds and bright yellow lights are also being used to beautify the trees outside Ambani’s 27-storey mansion, Antilia.

Star-studded pre-wedding celebrations
 

The upcoming weekend festivities are the culmination of months of lavish pre-wedding events. Celebrations kicked off in Jamnagar, followed by a four-day luxury cruise in Europe, and a series of high-profile events in Mumbai over the past two weeks. The star-studded pre-wedding parties have featured performances by global artists such as Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Katy Perry, and the Backstreet Boys, entertaining a guest list that includes many of Bollywood’s biggest stars.

[With agency inputs]

Reliance industries, Reliance oil business, Reliance Group

Anant Ambani, Anant, Radhika, Radhika

Justin Bieber, Justin, Bieber, Anant Ambani, Anant, Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Radhika

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

