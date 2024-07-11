Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Check guests list, date, and more

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding will take place on July 12, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex. The wedding celebration started with a private Puja ceremony at Antlia, which took place on June 29, 2024. Many pre-wedding ceremonies such as Haldi, Sangeet, and Dansiya have already taken place with grandeur and social media is abuzz with photos and all the latest updates.

The wedding, involving Asia’s richest family, is witnessing a huge gathering of celebrities from all over the world. The mega event is expected to be attended by social media influencer and hairstylist Chris Appleton to US TikToker and content creator Julia Chafe, and apart from these, there are many other world celebrities who will attend the star-studded event on July 12. According to a Bloomberg report, Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson are likely to attend the Ambani wedding in Mumbai. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Reports also claim that the makeup artist of Kim Kardashian Mario Dedivanovic will grace the occasion.

Photographers and camera professionals arrived from Los Angeles to capture the memorable moments of the lavish wedding.

Bollywood celebrities attending the wedding

The guest list in India includes stars from B-town, industry leaders, politicians and international figures. Some of the Bollywood personalities to be seen at the event are Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and others.





Also Read: This is how much Justin Bieber was paid for Anant-Radhika 'Sangeet' event The dress code for the event is formal Indian wear. The invitation card also specifies the guests’ age to above 14 years.

Performances at the wedding

The sangeet ceremony was magnified by Justin Bieber's performance, and now the guests are anticipating more such performances at the wedding. Reportedly, international singers Adele, Drake and Lana Del Rey will perform at the wedding. Indian singers, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Shreya Ghoshal Shankar Mahadevan, and Kaushiki Chakraborty will also perform at the wedding.

Reports also claim that devotional songs and shlokas will make the event devotional including a Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari by Sonu. Extensive preparation and rehearsals are carried out as the shlokas are in Sanskrit. Ajay-Atul has composed all the songs.

The Ambanis have also hosted a mass wedding at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar on July 2, for the benefit of the poor.