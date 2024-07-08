RBI approves Govind Singh's re-appointment as MD & CEO of Utkarsh SFB

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday approved the re-appointment of Govind Singh as the managing director and chief executive officer of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (Utkarsh SFB) effective from September 21, 2024, according to the exchange filing.

“Reserve Bank of India vide its letter dated July 8, 2024, has conveyed its approval for re-appointment of Mr. Govind Singh as managing director and chief executive officer of the bank for a period of three years w.e.f. September 21, 2024,” the filing said.

The present term of Govind Singh is up to September 20, 2024. The board of the SFB had approved his re-appointment in the meeting held on January 27, 2024.