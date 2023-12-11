Sensex (0.08%)
Vaishali Kasture resigns as AWS India's interim country head in five months

Vaishali Kasture had taken over from the former president of commercial business, Puneet Chandok, in July this year

Vaishali Kasture, director of AWS India and South Asia

Vaishali Kasture

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 1:42 PM IST
Vaishali Kasture, Amazon Web Services (AWS) India and South Asia's interim country head for commercial, resigned from her position on Monday.

She had taken over from the former president of commercial business, Puneet Chandok, in July this year. Her tenure at AWS spanned nearly five years. Before becoming the interim country head, she was the head of top enterprise, mid-market, and global businesses in India and South Asia.
According to a report in Moneycontrol, two country heads of AWS India quit less than a year after the company announced plans to invest $12.7 billion in building cloud infrastructure in India by 2030 and contribute $23 billion to the country's GDP by 2030.

Amidst a global slowdown in cloud adoption during 2023, India has emerged as a key focus market for cloud service providers. Not only AWS, but also companies such as Microsoft, Google, and IBM are betting big on the India opportunity. Google has expanded its cloud services in India with a $1 billion investment in new data centres. Microsoft also announced that it would set up its largest India data centre region in Hyderabad, with a total investment of over Rs 15,000 crore over 15 years.

Recently, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of India, said that India is likely to become the largest market for servers in the world.

According to data from the IDC, a technology research firm, India's public cloud services market is expected to reach $13 billion by 2026 as organisations realise the power of cloud to help them transform digitally.

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 1:42 PM IST

