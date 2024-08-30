Business Standard
Wipro appoints Srikumar Rao as global head of Engineering Edge biz line

Rao has been with Wipro for 26 years and has grown with the organisation, serving in various leadership roles. He was most recently the chief operating officer (COO) of Wipro Engineering Edge

Wipro

Wipro (Photo: Reuters)

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 8:28 PM IST

Wipro today announced the appointment of Srikumar Rao as global head of its Engineering Edge business line, effective from October 5, 2024. He succeeds Harmeet Chauhan, who is stepping down to pursue opportunities outside the organisation. Rao will report to Srini Pallia.

Rao has been with Wipro for 26 years and has grown with the organisation, serving in various leadership roles. He was most recently the chief operating officer (COO) of Wipro Engineering Edge (WEE) and global practice head of embedded systems.
His work has spanned several markets, selling and delivering specialised engineering, research, and development (ER&D) services to software and internet, semiconductor, automotive, manufacturing, and communications clients.

“Srikumar’s journey, from a campus recruit to multiple leadership roles within Wipro, makes him the ideal fit for this role and is testament to his exceptional dedication, technological expertise, and unparalleled client-centric approach,” said Srini Pallia, chief executive officer and managing director, Wipro.

“He has significantly contributed to how Wipro Engineering Edge operates and delivers projects, resulting in industry-leading customer satisfaction (NPS) scores. He has also been instrumental in securing marquee deals across various industries due to his tech-centric delivery and strategic insights,” said Pallia.

In his new role, Srikumar will continue to scale and strengthen Wipro’s engineering prowess. He will also be responsible for defining the vision and growth strategy for Wipro’s ER&D services business.

“I would like to thank Harmeet for his leadership over the last six years in managing the ER&D business. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours. He will continue until October 4, 2024, working closely with Srikumar to ensure a smooth transition,” added Pallia.

Rao said, “I feel privileged to have the opportunity to lead Wipro’s Engineering Edge business line, and I look forward to significantly broadening and strengthening our market presence.”

Topics : Wipro Wipro Infrastructure Engineering

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 8:28 PM IST

