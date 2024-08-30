Business Standard
Home / Companies / People / Accenture elevates Arundhati Chakraborty as group CEO of operations

Accenture elevates Arundhati Chakraborty as group CEO of operations

Yusuf Tayob, who will leave the role as group chief executive of Operations to become the global Communications, Media, and Technology (CMT) industry practices chair at Accenture

Accenture

Accenture (Photo: Wikimedia commons)

BS Reporter Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 6:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US-based IT giant Accenture announced two key changes in its top leadership, where Arundhati Chakraborty has been appointed group chief executive of Accenture Operations, replacing Yusuf Tayob, who will now head the company's global communications, media, and technology (CMT) industry practices.

The appointments made by Accenture will be effective from September 1, 2024, and Chakraborty and Tayob will both remain on the Accenture Global Management Committee, said the company.
“As clients look to reinvent their operations using tech, data, and AI, Chakraborty brings an outstanding track record delivering complex transformations, particularly in her current role leading over 185,000 Accenture people across more than 125 Intelligent Operations Centres, focusing on compressed transformation through analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation,” said the company on Chakraborty’s appointment.

In her new role, Arundhati will be responsible for growing the company’s $10 billion operations business and tapping opportunities created with generative AI and automation, said the company.

“With incredibly deep expertise partnering with clients to drive large-scale transformations in their operations, Arundhati is uniquely positioned to lead this critical part of our business,” said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture.

“Arundhati’s commitment to developing talent and new services based on gen AI and automation makes her the ideal leader for our Operations business,” she added.

Yusuf Tayob, who will leave the role as group chief executive of Operations to become the global Communications, Media, and Technology (CMT) industry practices chair at Accenture, brings with him industry expertise based on his 20 years of CMT experience.

Tayob has held many leadership positions at Accenture, including leading the North America CMT consulting practice and the Salesforce business group in Accenture Technology.

Talking about him, CEO Sweet said, “Yusuf possesses exceptional qualities to lead our priority industry practices within CMT. I am confident that under his leadership, Accenture will continue to deliver even more value to our clients.”

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 6:28 PM IST

