Swiggy appoints Amitesh Jha as CEO of grocery delivery arm Swiggy Instamart

Food and quick commerce platform Swiggy on Thursday announced the appointment of Amitesh Jha as the chief executive (CEO) of its quick commerce arm, Swiggy Instamart, effective September 4. Jha, a seasoned e-commerce professional with over two decades of experience, will succeed Phani Kishan, who will take on a broader role within the organisation.

Who is Amitesh Jha? Amitesh Jha joins Swiggy from Flipkart, where he has contributed to the company’s growth over the past 14 years. His expertise spans core categories such as smartphones, general merchandise, fashion, and large appliances, as well as logistics management. At Flipkart, he played a key role in establishing the company as a leader in the Indian e-commerce space, driving innovations and setting industry standards. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sriharsha Majety, Swiggy Group CEO, expressed enthusiasm about Jha’s appointment, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Amitesh Jha as the new CEO of Swiggy Instamart. His extensive experience and track record at Flipkart make him an ideal leader to drive our vision of transforming the consumer shopping experience in India. Amitesh’s leadership will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and redefine industry standards.”

Amitesh Jha’s vision for growth

In his new role, Jha will focus on enhancing Swiggy Instamart’s market presence and innovation capabilities. He said, “I believe the consumer internet industry in India is on the cusp of significant transformation. Swiggy’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric approach positions it uniquely to lead this change. I am excited to contribute to this groundbreaking journey and to be part of Swiggy’s continued success.”

Phani Kishan, the current CEO of Swiggy Instamart, will take on the new role of managing Swiggy’s Central Growth unit and working closely with Group CEO Sriharsha Majety. He will be responsible for guiding the company’s growth strategy across its diverse business segments.

Swiggy growth and IPO filing

Founded in 2014, Swiggy is an online quick commerce platform with services that span food delivery, groceries, and other essentials through Swiggy Instamart. It operates in over 35 cities across India. Swiggy continues to expand its offerings with new services such as Swiggy Dineout and Swiggy Genie, supported by its membership programme, Swiggy One.



The platform has seen heightened interest from investors, including Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, whose family has reportedly purchased a stake in the platform. The platform is also looking to become profitable as it prepares for its IPO filing.