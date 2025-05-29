Bajaj Auto Q4 net profit dips 10.4%, revenue up 8% on EV, export gains

Two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported a 10.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,802 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024–25 (Q4FY25), while revenue from operations rose 8 per cent to Rs 12,204 crore.
The decline in the net profit can be attributed to subdued performance in the domestic motorcycle market coupled with market volatility.
For FY25, Bajaj’s net profit fell 5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 7,325 crore, while revenue from operations increased 12.5 per cent to Rs 49,267 crore.
On Thursday, Bajaj Auto shares rose 0.28 per cent to end the day’s trade at Rs 8,873.3. The results were announced after market hours.
Also Read
The company flagged continued uncertainty around rare earth imports from China, which threatens production from July due to depleting inventories. Over 30 applications from Indian importers remain pending.
Rakesh Sharma, executive director, Bajaj Auto, said, “The rare earth situation remains difficult. While a defined process involving multiple certifications is in place, we’ve yet to see any clearances come through. If shipments don’t resume soon, production across the industry will be seriously impaired by July.”
The company noted that while the framework for sourcing from China is in place, there is no immediate resolution. As many as 38 applications certified by the Chinese Embassy in India are currently at various stages of clearance in China.
While near-term bottom-line impact is expected to be limited, the electric vehicle (EV) segment could face headwinds if the situation persists. Process simplification and increased localisation are expected to provide relief during the year.
“The entire EV business is at risk. While the bottom line may see a marginal impact, nearly 20 per cent of our annual revenue is linked to the EV segment, making the top line more vulnerable. We’re hopeful that process simplification, smoother execution, and ongoing automotive developments through the year will offer some mitigation,” Sharma added.
Acknowledging the heavy reliance on Chinese imports—about 80 per cent of relevant components—the company said there is no short-term alternative. Rare earth reserves exist in countries including India, but local extraction and refining capabilities require significant time and investment. Technical substitutes for heavy rare earth magnets would necessitate component redesign and validation—efforts that cannot be completed quickly.
On the export front, Sharma said, “We expect to grow exports by 15–20 per cent, reaching 165,000 to 175,000 units. Latin America remains strong, with leadership positions for Pulsar and Dominar, which posted their highest-ever export sales in FY25. Of our 30 key markets, 26 are growing, and our growth is outpacing the industry. Asia is recovering well, while Africa remains fragile due to macroeconomic pressures.”
Bajaj Auto recently announced plans to take majority control of KTM through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV. The transaction, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to conclude in two to three months. Current corporate and control structures will remain unchanged in the interim.
Post-approval, Bajaj aims to collaborate closely with KTM to strengthen its position in the high-performance sports bike segment. Despite export disruptions in FY25 linked to KTM, domestic joint product manufacturing delivered strong results, and KTM exports are expected to resume by Q2.
In FY25, Bajaj reported total income of over Rs 50,000 crore for the first time, up 12 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by higher vehicle and spares sales. Volumes rose 7 per cent, driven by strong domestic demand in H1 and export recovery in H2.
EV revenue crossed Rs 5,500 crore, comprising 20 per cent of domestic sales, supported by a PLI-certified portfolio and better unit economics.
Exports also grew in double digits and were just $100 million short of the FY22 peak. Latin America posted higher volumes, while Asia showed signs of recovery. Pulsar and Dominar recorded their highest export sales.
Pulsar surpassed Rs 10,000 crore in domestic motorcycle revenue in FY25. The Freedom model posted Rs 500 crore in revenue within five months. KTM and Triumph reported 100,000 unit sales, driven by new launches and expanded dealer networks.
Commercial vehicle revenue also crossed Rs 10,000 crore. Bajaj retained over 75 per cent market share in ICE three-wheelers, while E-3W volumes rose fourfold. The GoGo platform and over 850 dealerships are set to support further growth.
Chetak e-scooter volumes more than doubled Y-o-Y, with market share increasing 900 basis points. The 35 series and broader network supported this growth.
Revenue growth in Q4 was driven by premium motorcycles, electric scooters, commercial vehicles, and higher export volumes. Gains were partially offset by the temporary suspension of KTM exports.
Domestic motorcycle sales remained subdued in Q4. Pricing actions and product upgrades were initiated to address this trend.
Chetak’s 35 series accounted for 60 per cent of Q4 e-scooter volumes, which doubled Y-o-Y.
Export volumes rose 20 per cent Y-o-Y across Latin America, Africa, and Asia, though revenue was impacted by the KTM export suspension during restructuring.
Premium motorcycles under KTM and Triumph saw higher domestic sales. Triumph volumes reached 12,000 units. Expansion into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities is under way.