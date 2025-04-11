Friday, April 11, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Madhur Bajaj, former vice chairman of Bajaj Auto, passes away at 73

At the time of stepping down, he had said, "I believe now is the time for me to pursue my other interests and commitments"

Madhur Bajaj was the first cousin of Rahul Bajaj, the former chairman of Bajaj Auto and the key figure behind shaping the Bajaj Group as a conglomerate | Image: www.bajajgroup.company

BS Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Former vice-chairman of Bajaj Auto, Madhur Bajaj, passed away on Friday in Mumbai at the age of 73.
 
The exact reason for his death is not known, but it may be due to age-related complications.
 
Bajaj, who was currently serving as a director of Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Electricals, etc, had stepped down from the post of vice-chairman, Bajaj Auto, in January 2024 owing to health reasons. Bajaj was the vice-chairman (both executive and non-executive) of Bajaj Auto for over two decades. At the time of stepping down, he had said, "I believe now is the time for me to pursue my other interests and commitments."
 
 
Born in 1952, he was an alumnus of Doon School, Dehradun. After obtaining his B Com degree from Sydenham College, Bombay, in 1973, he did his MBA at the International Institute of Management Development (IMD), Lausanne, Switzerland, in 1979.
 
Madhur Bajaj was the first cousin of Rahul Bajaj, the former chairman of Bajaj Auto and the key figure behind shaping the Bajaj Group as a conglomerate. Rahul Bajaj passed away three years ago at the age of 83.

Madhur Bajaj's daughter Neelima Bajaj, who was then serving as senior manager, marketing services at Bajaj Auto, had quit the company in 2013 to join a multinational firm. He has another daughter, Nimisha Bajaj.
 
In 2020, Rahul Bajaj had constituted a family council to look after business interests. The family council included Madhur, as well as Rahul’s other cousins Shekhar and Niraj; Niraj’s son Nirav; besides Rahul’s sons Rajiv and Sanjiv.
 
Madhur made significant contributions in the fields of automotive, electrical and consumer durables, as well as financial services. He was a recipient of the 'Vikas Rattan' award from the International Friendship Society of India. He also served as the president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA). Most recently, he served as the chairman of the CII’s western region.
 

Topics : Bajaj Auto Bajaj Group Auto industry

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

