Bajaj Auto Q4 results: Net profit falls 10% to ₹1,801 cr, revenue up 8.5%

Bajaj Auto consolidated profit after tax declines 10 per cent year on year (YoY) to ₹1,801.85 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, its profit in Q4FY24 was ₹2,011.43 crore.
However, the two-wheeler manufacturer's revenue from operations increased by 8.5 per cent YoY to ₹12,204.49 crore in the Q4FY25, it had posted ₹11,249.80 crore revenue in the same quarter last year.
The Board of Directors has approved and recommended a dividend of ₹210 per share, which represents 2,100 per cent of the face value of ₹10 per share, for the financial year ending 31 March 2025.
For the quarter under review, EBITDA stood at ₹2,451 crore, marking a 6 per cent YoY increase, while the EBITDA margin was sustained at over 20 per cent for the sixth consecutive quarter.
The company's commercial vehicles, electric 3-wheelers continued to drive double-digit revenue growth.
Chetak emerged as a standout performer for the quarter, with the phased rollout of the new 35 series accounting for 60 per cent of sales and doubling volumes year-on-year. The model achieved a market share of approximately 27 per cent by quarter-end, representing a gain of 1,400 basis points, driven by a compelling product offering and proactive dealer network activation, which continues to drive growth in both volume and market share.
Export volumes rose by around 20 per cent YoY, with broad-based growth across Latin America, Africa, and Asia. The company's export revenue was tempered by the suspension of KTM exports, a precautionary measure to mitigate receivable risks amid KTM’s ongoing restructuring process.
Triumph sales reached a new high of approximately 12,000 units, effectively doubling compared to the same quarter last year. Aggressive expansion efforts, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, are playing a crucial role in extending reach and tapping into fresh demand.
In FY25, the company's revenue crossed ₹50,000 crore for the first time, reflecting a 12 per cent year-on-year increase.This growth was driven by record sales in both vehicles and spare parts.
Overall volumes grew by 7 per cent YoY, buoyed by strong domestic performance during the first half of the financial year 2024-25. Although the second half witnessed a relatively softer domestic market, this was more than compensated by a robust rebound in export sales, demonstrating the company’s resilience and adaptability in response to changing market dynamics.
The company also reported an all-time high EBITDA of ₹10,101 crore, marking a 14 per cent increase compared to the previous year, while profit after tax surpassed ₹8,000 crore.