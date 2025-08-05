Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 04:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Adani Ports Q1 profit rises 6.5% on logistics, marine business gains

Adani Ports Q1 profit rises 6.5% on logistics, marine business gains

India's largest port operator reports ₹3,315 crore profit in Q1 FY26 on strong logistics and marine revenues; Gautam Adani re-designated as non-executive chairman

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s largest port operator, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), reported a 6.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in first-quarter profit to ₹3,315 crore, driven by strong performance in its logistics and marine businesses and higher cargo throughput.
 
Revenue gains were supported by an 11 per cent increase in cargo volumes handled during the quarter ended June, the company said in an exchange filing.
 
The company handled cargo volumes of 121 million metric tonnes (mmt), compared to 109 mmt in Q1 FY25. The growth was driven by a 19 per cent Y-o-Y increase in container cargo. Other contributors included the commencement of operations at the Colombo West International Terminal and the new export berth at Dhamra port.
 
 
APSEZ’s revenue from operations for Q1 FY26 stood at ₹9,126.14 crore, up 31.2 per cent Y-o-Y. Revenue from the logistics business grew twofold to ₹1,169 crore from ₹571 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from the marine business rose 2.9 times to ₹541 crore from ₹188 crore in Q1 FY25.
 
“These [logistics and marine] are no longer ancillary verticals — they are reshaping the contours of our future-ready ports ecosystem. With expanding trucking and international freight network services and a fast-growing, diversified marine fleet in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia regions, we are deepening our integrated transport utility approach and extending our value chain from port gate to customer gate,” said Ashwani Gupta, whole-time director and chief executive officer, APSEZ. 

The company’s revenue beat the Bloomberg analysts’ poll estimate of ₹8,455.31 crore and exceeded the estimated profit of ₹2,929.9 crore.
 
APSEZ’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) in Q1 FY26 stood at ₹5,495 crore, up 13 per cent Y-o-Y, with a greater contribution from trucking, international freight network and marine, which have lower Ebitda margins but higher return on capital employed, the company noted.
 
Further, the company’s Haifa port in Israel operated unhindered throughout the quarter and reported an overall volume growth of 29 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
For FY26, the company has guided revenue of ₹36,000–38,000 crore, Ebitda of ₹21,000–22,000 crore and capex of ₹11,000–12,000 crore.
 
Its cash balance as of Q1 FY26 stood at ₹16,921 crore, while gross debt was ₹53,089 crore. The net debt-to-Ebitda ratio stood at 1.8x.
 
Additionally, in a board meeting held on Tuesday (August 5), the company approved the re-designation of Gautam Adani from executive chairman of APSEZ to non-executive chairman with effect from August 5, 2025, to maintain high governance norms.
 
“Consequently, Adani would cease to be key managerial personnel of the company,” the company added.
 
APSEZ aims to handle 1 billion tonnes per annum of cargo by 2030, with a planned capex of ₹50,000 crore for FY25–FY30. Its current domestic capacity stands at 633 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), excluding its overseas operations.
 
“Coupled with cargo growth and market share gains in the domestic ports business, and higher revenue and improving Ebitda in international ports, we remain firmly on track to meet our FY26 guidance,” Gupta added.
 
APSEZ’s all-India cargo market share increased to 27.8 per cent in Q1 FY26 from 27.2 per cent in Q1 FY25.

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

