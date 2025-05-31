Saturday, May 31, 2025 | 09:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Brightcom Group Q4 results: PAT jumps 3-fold to ₹121 cr on higher revenues

Brightcom Group Q4 results: PAT jumps 3-fold to ₹121 cr on higher revenues

In the quarter ended March 31, 2024 the company had reported a profit of Rs 37.46 crore, according to a company statement

Brightcom achieved a consolidated operating income of Rs 5,146.66 crore, up from Rs 4,662.25 crore in FY24.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2025 | 9:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Digital marketing and technology solutions provider Brightcom Group on Saturday said its consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) jumped over three-fold to Rs 120.68 crore in the March quarter, compared to the year-ago period, mainly driven by higher revenues.

In the quarter ended March 31, 2024 the company had reported a profit of Rs 37.46 crore, according to a company statement.

Brightcom Group's operating income stood at Rs 987.48 crore in Q4FY25, up from Rs 704.60 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

For the fiscal 2024-25, the consolidated PAT for FY25 was Rs 710.03 crore, as against Rs 687.52 crore recorded in the previous fiscal year, the statement added.

 

Brightcom achieved a consolidated operating income of Rs 5,146.66 crore, up from Rs 4,662.25 crore in FY24.

The company further said that it has secured an interim relief from the Telangana High Court, which suspended certain penalties imposed by Sebi, citing a lack of prima facie evidence.

Looking ahead, Brightcom Group is focused on launching innovative solutions in digital advertising and artificial intelligence, expanding into key global markets such as APAC, the EU, and North America, and enhancing corporate governance and investor communication, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 31 2025 | 9:21 PM IST

