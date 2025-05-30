Friday, May 30, 2025 | 08:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Apollo Hospitals Q4 results: Net Profit grows 54% to ₹389.6 crore

Apollo Hospitals Q4 results: Net Profit grows 54% to ₹389.6 crore

Apollo Hospitals Q4 FY25 results:The company's profit remained largely flat sequentially, with a marginal increase of 4.65% from the previous quarter

Apollo Hospitals

| Image: Wikimedia Commons

Aman Sahu New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apollo Hospitals on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹389.6 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25), marking a growth of nearly 54 per cent from ₹253.8 crore in the year-ago period (Q4 FY24).
 
Sequentially, the company’s profit remained largely flat, recording a 4.65 per cent increase compared to ₹372.3 crore in the December quarter (Q3 FY25).
 
Revenue from operations in Q4 FY25 stood at ₹5,592.2 crore, up around 13.11 per cent from ₹4,943.9 crore in Q4 FY24. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue rose moderately from ₹5,526.9 crore in Q3 FY25.
 
For the full financial year, Apollo Hospitals reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,445.9 crore for FY25, up 60.91 per cent from ₹898.6 crore in FY24. Meanwhile, revenue for FY25 stood at ₹21,794 crore, compared to ₹19,059.2 crore recorded in FY24.
 
 
Shares of Apollo Hospitals last traded at ₹6,896 apiece on the BSE at the close of the market on Friday.

More From This Section

sun tv digital

Sun TV Q4 results: PAT drops 10.4% to ₹371.77 cr, revenue dips 2.15%

Q4, Q4 results

Inox Wind Q4 results: Profit jumps 3-folds to ₹187 cr, dividend declared

fsn e-commerce nykaa

Nykaa Q4 results: Profit jumps 193% to Rs 20 crore, revenue rises 24%

Q4, Q4 results

Prestige Estates Q4 results: Net profit declines 82% to Rs 25 crore

bajaj auto, auto

Bajaj Auto Q4 results: Net profit falls 10.4% to ₹1,802 cr; revenue up 8%

Topics : Apollo Hospitals Q4 Results BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon