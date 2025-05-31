Saturday, May 31, 2025 | 05:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Salasar Techno Engineering Q4 results: Net profit grows 30% to Rs 20 cr

During the fourth quarter, the company's total income increased 32 per cent to Rs 472.68 crore from Rs 358.42 crore in Q4 FY24. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Steel structure maker Salasar Techno Engineering has reported a 30 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 19.31 crore in the March 2025 quarter, driven by higher revenues.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 15.21 crore in the January-March period of the preceding fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.

During the fourth quarter, the company's total income increased 32 per cent to Rs 472.68 crore from Rs 358.42 crore in Q4 FY24.

Salasar Techno Engineering is a steel structure manufacturer and engineering, procurement and construction infrastructure company, catering to telecom, energy and railways sectors.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 31 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

