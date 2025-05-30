Friday, May 30, 2025 | 11:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Vodafone Idea Q4 results: Loss narrows 6.62% to ₹7,166 crore, ARPU at ₹164

Vodafone Idea Q4 results: Loss narrows 6.62% to ₹7,166 crore, ARPU at ₹164

Vi board approves plan to raise Rs 20,000 crore through FPO or private placement as Q4 net loss narrows and ARPU rises for fourth consecutive quarter

Vodafone Idea

Vi had completed India’s largest FPO at Rs 18,000 crore in April last year

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 11:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Friday reported a net loss of Rs 7,166 crore, narrowing 6.62 per cent in the fourth quarter (January–March) of FY25 from Rs 7,674 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, aided by lower expenses. On a sequential basis, however, the net loss widened by 8.42 per cent from Rs 6,609 crore in the preceding quarter. The telco’s finance cost rose to Rs 6,471 crore, up 3 per cent from Rs 6,280 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
At its Friday meeting, Vi’s board approved the raising of Rs 20,000 crore through a follow-on public offer (FPO), private placement including qualified institutional placement (QIP), or any other permissible mode.
 
 
The average revenue per user (ARPU) for the quarter rose to Rs 164, slightly up from Rs 163, Rs 156 and Rs 146 in the preceding three quarters, respectively. The company said the improvement was driven by tariff hikes and subscriber upgrades. Vi’s 4G subscriber base grew for the eleventh consecutive quarter, reaching 126.4 million—up from 125.6 million, 124.7 million, and 122.6 million in the preceding quarters.
 
However, the company continued to lose customers to larger rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, ending Q4 with 198.2 million total subscribers and a net loss of 1.6 million users. This was an improvement from a loss of 5.2 million users in Q3.
 
Gross revenue growth remained modest at Rs 11,014 crore, up 3.83 per cent year-on-year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 7.47 per cent to Rs 4,659 crore, compared to Rs 4,335 crore in Q4FY24. 

Also Read

Almost half of all organisations in India say they have experienced cyber fraud during and after the pandemic. Technology, media and communication, financial services, and manufacturing are the most affected sectors, according to the ‘Financial and C

Airtel approaches Jio, VIL on joint telecom initiative against fraud

Premium5G network, 5G technology

43% of Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio smartphone users have shifted to 5G

PremiumVodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea must stop seeking waivers from government and courts

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Voda-Idea hits 52-wk low; falls 12% in 2 days as SC dismisses AGR dues plea

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea shares sink 10% after SC 'dismisses' plea in AGR case

 
Fundraise Approved
 
The board has approved the issue of equity shares or “any other eligible instruments or securities including securities convertible into equity shares, Global Depository Receipts, American Depository Receipts or bonds including foreign currency convertible bonds, convertible debentures, warrants, non-convertible securities and/or composite issue of non-convertible debentures along with warrants”.
 
Vi had completed India’s largest FPO at Rs 18,000 crore in April last year and conducted multiple rounds of preferential share issues to promoters and vendors Nokia and Ericsson in subsequent months. Promoters also infused Rs 4,000 crore. Most recently, in January this year, it raised Rs 1,980 crore through a preferential issue to entities belonging to promoter Vodafone Group Plc.

More From This Section

Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals Q4 results: Net Profit grows 54% to ₹389.6 crore

Cafe Coffee Day, Coffee Day Enterprises

Coffee Day Q4 results: Loss narrows to ₹114.16 cr, revenue grows 7%

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Pharma Q4 FY25 net profit jumps 48% to Rs 58.25 crore

Q4, Q4 results

Puravankara's consolidated net loss widens to Rs 88 crore in Q4FY25

Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals Q4 results: Net profit rises 54% to ₹389.6 crore

Topics : Vodafone Idea Q4 Results telecom sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 11:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon