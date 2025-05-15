Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 05:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Cochin Shipyard Q4 results: Profit rises 10% to ₹287.2 cr, revenue up 36%

Cochin Shipyard Q4 results: Profit rises 10% to ₹287.2 cr, revenue up 36%

The shipbuilder's revenue from operations grew by 36.6 per cent YoY to ₹1,757.65 crore in fourth quarter of FY25, it had posted ₹1,286.04 crore revenue in Q4FY24

Cochin Shipyard

The company has also announced that its board of directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹2.25 per equity share of face value ₹5 each for the financial year 2024–25. (Image taken from Cochin Shipyard's X account, handle: @cslcochin)

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cochin Shipyard has reported a net profit of ₹287.18 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25, up 10 per cent year on year(YoY), the company had reported a net profit of ₹258.88 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year.  The shipbuilder's revenue from operations grew by 36.6 per cent YoY to ₹1,757.65 crore in fourth quarter of FY25, it had posted ₹1,286.04 crore revenue in Q4FY24.  The company has also announced that its board of directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹2.25 per equity share of face value ₹5 each for the financial year 2024–25. This comes in addition to an interim dividend of ₹3.50 per share declared on 6 February 2025, and another interim dividend of ₹4.00 per share declared on 7 November 2024.  The company's operating margin has declined to 23 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY25, the company's had an operating margin of 29 per cent in Q4FY24.  During the financial year 2024–25, the company capitalised two major infrastructure projects, the "International Ship Repair Facility" and the "New Dry Dock", amounting to ₹793.44 crore and ₹1,319.39 crore, respectively.  In Q4 FY25, Cochin Shipyard’s shipbuilding revenue stood at ₹921.23 crore, down 6.5 per cent from ₹985.15 crore in Q4 FY24. Meanwhile, ship repair revenue surged 178 per cent year-on-year to ₹836.41 crore from ₹300.89 crore.  Cochin Shipyard, in a regulatory filing, addressed the status of its shipbuilding contract with a Government client, stating "With regard to the shipbuilding contract for construction of two ships with a Government customer, the contractual delivery dates (as extended) for both the vessels have already expired. At the request of the customer for reallocation of the vessel for other prospective buyers, the delivery of the ship has been abated with minor progress. The Company has provided for liquidated damages for the delay up to 29 April 2023 and 30 October 2023 in respect of the two ships. Since the Company has a valid contract with the customer, the Company has not recognized further liquidated damages in the financials beyond the dates mentioned above."

More From This Section

ITC Hotels

ITC Hotels Q4 result: Net profit rises 40% to ₹257 crore, revenue up 17%

Q4, Q4 results

South Indian Bank Q4 results: Profit up 19% to Rs 342 cr on higher income

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Shree Renuka Sugars Q4 profit rises to ₹93.1 crore on lower expenses

Q4, Q4 results

GMDC Q4 results: Profit rises 21% to Rs 226 crore on higher income

power, electricity

CESC Q4 profit dips 6.8% on higher tax despite rise in demand, revenue

Topics : Cochin Shipyard Q4 Results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon