ITC Hotels Q4 result: Net profit rises 19.5% to ₹257 crore, revenue up 4.5%

ITC Hotels on Thursday reported a 19.5 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit (attributed to owners) for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). Net profit for the Jan-Mar quarter stood at ₹257 crore, up from ₹215 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.
Quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), ITC Hotels, which was recently demerged from the ITC businesses, net profit zoomed 40 per cent from ₹182 crore.
Consolidated revenue from operations, meanwhile, saw a marginal 4.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise at ₹1,061 crore from ₹1,015 crore. Sequentially, revenue saw a 17 per cent rise from ₹907 crore.
ITC Hotels Q4 highlights
Revenue: ₹1,061 crore, up 4.5 per cent
Net profit: ₹257 crore, up 19.5 per cent
Also Read
Earnings per share (EPS): ₹1.23 (basic and diluted)
ITC Hotels financial year earnings
ITC Hotels saw a 66 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025, compared to FY24. Net profit stood at ₹215 crore at the end of FY25, down from ₹635 crore.
Consolidated revenue for FY25 also fell 71 per cent to ₹1,015 crore, compared to ₹3,560 crore the previous year.
Revenue: ₹1,015 crore, down 71 per cent
Net profit: ₹215 crore, down 66 per cent
EPS: ₹3.05 (basic and diluted)
Shares of ITC Hotels closed trading at ₹201.25 on the BSE just minutes after the company released its fourth quarter results.