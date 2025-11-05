Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BEML Q2 results: Net profit declines 6% to ₹48 cr on lower income

Its consolidated income during the July-September period fell to ₹846.13 crore against ₹874.70 crore in the year-ago period

BEML serves core sectors like defence, rail and mining. It operates under three major verticals defence and aerospace, mining and construction and rail and metro. | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
State-owned BEML on Wednesday reported a 5.8 per cent decline in consolidated profit to Rs 48.03 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025, on account of lower income.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 51.03 crore in the year-ago period.

Its consolidated income during the July-September period fell to Rs 846.13 crore against Rs 874.70 crore in the year-ago period.

BEML serves core sectors like defence, rail and mining. It operates under three major verticals defence and aerospace, mining and construction and rail and metro.

 

