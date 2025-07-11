Friday, July 11, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / D-Mart Q1 FY26 result: Profit marginally down, revenue up 16.2% YoY

D-Mart Q1 FY26 result: Profit marginally down, revenue up 16.2% YoY

Sequentially, net profit rose 40.2 per cent from ₹550.90 crore recorded in the previous quarter

DMart

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, the operator of D-Mart stores, on Friday reported a marginal decline in net profit to ₹772.97 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26), from ₹773.82 crore in the year-ago quarter (Q1 FY25).
 
Sequentially, net profit rose 40.2 per cent from ₹550.90 crore recorded in the previous quarter (Q4 FY25).
 
Revenue from operations grew 16.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹16,359.70 crore in Q1 FY26, up from ₹14,069.14 crore in Q1 FY25. Compared to the last quarter, revenue increased by 10 per cent from ₹14,871.86 crore reported in Q4 FY25.
 
“Our revenue in Q1 FY26 grew by 16.2 per cent over the previous year. Profit after tax (PAT) grew by 2.1 per cent over the previous year. Two years and older D-Mart stores grew by 7.1 per cent during Q1 FY26 as compared to Q1 FY25," said Neville Noronha, CEO & Managing Director, Avenue Supermarts Limited.   Shares of Avenue Supermarts closed at ₹4,063.9 apiece on the BSE on Friday.
 

More From This Section

K Krithivasan, MD & CEO, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

TCS Q1 FY26 net profit rises 6%; misses estimate on revenue growth

IREDA

Ireda Q1FY26 results: Net profit falls 35.6% YoY to ₹246.88 crore

Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi Q1 FY26 results: Net profit down 22%, revenue falls 4%

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS Q1 result: Net profit rises 6% to ₹12,740 cr; interim dividend declared

Stock market

TCS, Tata Elxsi, Ireda kick off Q1 result season: See full list here

Topics : DMart Avenue Supermarts D-Mart Avenue Supermarts Q1 results BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon