Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 08:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Hathway Cable Q4 results: Profit steady at ₹35 cr, revenue rises to ₹513 cr

Hathway Cable Q4 results: Profit steady at ₹35 cr, revenue rises to ₹513 cr

Net profit in FY25 was down 6.8 per cent to Rs 92.54 crore from Rs 99.29 crore a year ago. Total income during the year was up 1.3 per cent to Rs 2,146.35 crore

Q4, Q4 results

Total expenses were up 3.36 per cent to Rs 510.15 crore. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, provider of cable and internet services, on Tuesday reported a marginal increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 34.8 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 34.57 crore in the January-March period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Hathway Cable, a firm owned by Reliance Industries Group.

Revenue from operations was up at Rs 513.15 crore from Rs 493.37 crore a year ago.

Hathway's revenue from its cable TV business was at Rs 346.09 crore and Rs 149.35 crore from broadband services in Q4 FY25.

 

Total income, which also includes other income, was up 2.43 per cent to Rs 546.6 crore in the March quarter.

Also Read

Rupee, Indian rupee

Rupee's REER continues to moderate at 102.37 in February: RBI Bulletin

PremiumMSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

Large banks to gain from lower runoff on non-financial firms' deposits

dollars

India's net FDI slips to $1.5 bn in Apr-Feb amid higher outflows: RBI data

PremiumBSE

A rising tide lifts all boats as breadth indicator hits 16-year high

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Limited impact on consumption, investment due to headwinds: RBI report

Total expenses were up 3.36 per cent to Rs 510.15 crore.

However, the net profit in FY25 was down 6.8 per cent to Rs 92.54 crore from Rs 99.29 crore a year ago. Total income during the year was up 1.3 per cent to Rs 2,146.35 crore.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Hathway informed it has amalgamated five step-down wholly-owned subsidiaries - Hathway Kokan Crystal Cable Network, Hathway Bhaskar CCN Multi Entertainment, Hathway Cable MCN Nanded, Channels India Network and Elite Cable Network - with Hathway Digital Limited (HDL).

HDL is a wholly-owned subsidiary and the amalgamation is effective from April 22, 2025.

Shares of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 14.54 apiece on BSE, up 2.97 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank Q4 results: Net profit up 18% at Rs 504 crore

hcltech

HCLTech Q4 results: Net profit rises 8% to ₹4,307 crore, revenue up 6.1%

AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank Q4 results: Profit up 18% to ₹504 cr, income surges

Havells india electronic fans

Havells India Q4 results: Profit up 16% on high demand for air conditioners

Q4, Q4 results

Tata Communications Q4 results: Profit up 15% on data services demand

Topics : Hathway & Den RIL Hathway Den Networks GTPL Hathway IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEHCLTech Q4 Results 2025 TodayNestle Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Shakti Dubey Top UPSC Civil Exam 2024LSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon