Friday, February 28, 2025 | 10:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Dalmia Bharat to invest Rs 3,520 cr in Maha, K'taka to add 6 MTPA capacity

Dalmia Bharat to invest Rs 3,520 cr in Maha, K'taka to add 6 MTPA capacity

The company, through its subsidiaries, will establish a 3.6 MnTPA (million tonnes per annum) clinker unit and a 3 million tonnes per annum (MnTPA) grinding unit at its existing Belgaum plant in K'taka

cement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 10:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cement maker Dalmia Bharat on Friday announced to invest approximately Rs 3,520 crore in Maharashtra and Karnataka to add 6 MnTPA Cement Capacity.

The company, through its subsidiaries, will establish a 3.6 MnTPA (million tonnes per annum) clinker unit and a 3 million tonnes per annum (MnTPA) grinding unit at its existing Belgaum plant in Karnataka.

It will also set up a new greenfield split grinding unit with a capacity of 3 MnTPA in Pune, Maharashtra.

"The capex will be funded through a combination of debt and internal accruals," the company said in a statement.

With the expansion, Dalmia Bharat's total installed cement capacity will increase to 55.5 MnTPA, after considering the ongoing expansion of 2.9 MnT in Assam and Bihar.

 

Also Read

cement

Dalmia Bharat Q3FY25 results: Net profit falls 77% to Rs 61 crore

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

Dalmia Bharat Q3FY25 results: Net profit falls 77% to Rs 61 crore

Sugar

EID, Dalmia Bharat: Sugar stocks rise up to 8% on hopes of govt raising MSP

cement, construction, infrastructure, realty

Nomura downgrades Shree Cement, ACC, Nuvoco, Dalmia Bharat; here's why

Cement industry

Cement shares in action: Heidelberg, UltraTech, Shree, Nuvoco zoom up to 4%

"These new units are expected to be commissioned by Q4 FY27," it said, adding that this increased capacity will primarily help to meet growing demand in Western India, along with existing regions.

The Belgaum Grinding unit will cater to Southern Maharashtra markets.

On the other hand, the Pune Grinding Unit will entirely cater to Western Maharashtra markets.

"The initiative is a part of the company's vision to be a PAN India player and achieve 75 MnTPA capacity by FY28 and 110-130 MnT by 2031," it added.

Dalmia Bharat Managing Director and CEO Puneet Dalmia said this investment is a significant step in Dalmia Bharat's Phase II expansion strategy.

"The increase in our production capacity is primarily to meet the growing infrastructure demand in Western India," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Skype

Microsoft to retire Skype in May 2025, shifts focus to Microsoft Teams

TCS, Tata Consultancy

TCS extends partnership with Norway's DNB Bank ASA for five years

Byju Raveendran

Byju Raveendran alleges criminal collusion involving EY India, GLAS, IRP

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons & Tata Group at the Mumbai Tech Week 2025, Asia's largest AI and tech event in Mumbai on Friday 28th Feb, 2025-KAMLESH PEDNEKAR

Need to develop sovereign AI systems to avoid digital colonialism: Chandra

Mahindra BE 6

M&M to explore feasibility of setting up CKD plant in South Africa

Topics : Dalmia Bharat Maharashtra Karnataka

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 10:02 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon