DCB Bank Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 22% to ₹185 cr, NII up 15%

Private sector lender DCB Bank's net interest income grew to ₹625 crore from ₹543 crore in the year-ago period, while the non-interest income grew to ₹221 crore from ₹184 crore
Private sector lender DCB Bank on Friday reported a 22 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 185 crore for the December 2025 quarter.
The city-based lender had reported a net profit of Rs 151 crore in the year-ago period.
Its net interest income grew to Rs 625 crore from Rs 543 crore in the year-ago period, while the non-interest income grew to Rs 221 crore from Rs 184 crore.
Overall provisions inched up to Rs 74 crore from Rs 67 crore in the year-ago period.
From an asset quality perspective, its gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 2.72 per cent from 2.99 per cent a year ago.
Overall capital adequacy stood at 15.84 per cent as of December 31, 2025, with the core buffer at 13.45 per cent.
The bank's scrip closed 3.31 per cent down at Rs 182.60 apiece on the BSE on Friday, against a 0.94 per cent correction on the benchmark.
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 10:40 PM IST