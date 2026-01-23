Godrej Consumer Q3FY26 profit falls marginally to ₹497 cr, revenue up 8%

Fast-moving consumer goods company Godrej Consumer Products Ltd on Friday reported a marginal decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 497.91 crore in the third quarter ended December 2026.

It posted a net loss of Rs 498.31 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL).

Revenue from sales of the Godrej group's FMCG arm was up 8.81 per cent at Rs 4,079.47 crore in the quarter under review. It was at Rs 3,749.11 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 4,099.12 crore in the latest third quarter, up 8.77 per cent from a year ago.

GCPL's total expenses were at Rs 3,364.03 crore, up 6.3 per cent year-on-year.

GCPL operates in soap, hair colourants, toiletries and liquid detergents and has a presence in several emerging markets.

Revenue of GCPL from the Indian market, where it operates with brands such as Good Knight, Cinthol and HIT, was Rs 2,510.34 crore in the December quarter, up 11 per cent from the year-ago period.

"Our standalone India business delivered excellent performance, driven by high single-digit underlying volume growth. EBITDA margins stood at a healthy 24.8 per cent, supported by favourable input costs, disciplined cost management, calibrated pricing actions, and improved operating leverage," said MD and CEO Sudhir Sitapati.

Domestic sales had an underlying volume growth of 9 per cent, which was aided by a supportive base and robust in-market execution, he said.

"Personal care witnessed a meaningful recovery, growing 7 per cent, with soaps demonstrating a positive trajectory supported by improving affordability following the GST reduction and stable commodity prices," said Sitapati.

Revenue from GCPL's second biggest market, Indonesia, was at Rs 493.67 crore, down 2.8 per cent year-on-year. Here, revenue was down as GCPL was "adjusting for the one-off changes in distribution arrangement".

"The business delivered a stable underlying volume growth of 5 per cent, led by shampoo hair colour, and baby care, with market share gains across all key categories," it said.

GCPL's revenue from Africa market was up 19.44 per cent to Rs 922.55 crore in the December quarter. Its EBITDA from the zone grew 18 per cent, which was led by strong performance in hair fashion and air fresheners segments.

However, the revenue from Latin America and other markets was down 6.48 per cent to Rs 246.46 crore in Q3/FY26.

Total consolidated income of GCPL, which includes other income, was up 7.87 per cent at Rs 4,155.01 crore in the third quarter of FY26.

About the outlook, Sitapati said GCPL is confident of achieving high single-digit revenue growth at a consolidated level in FY26.

"Our India business is expected to deliver continued growth performance while holding normative EBITDA margins in the coming quarter. GAUM continues to perform well and deliver on its stated objectives of double-digit revenue and profit growth for the year... we remain confident in a robust exit trajectory and sustained profitability momentum into FY'27," he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, GCPL said that its board, in a meeting held on Friday, declared an interim dividend of 500 per cent, which is Rs 5 per share of face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2025-26.

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 1,240.25 apiece on the BSE, down 0.48 per cent from the previous close.