JSW Steel Q3FY26 results: Profit jumps 198% at ₹2,139 cr, revenue up 11%

JSW Steel (Photo: Reuters)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 4:13 PM IST

JSW Steel on Friday reported a 198 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,139 crore in the third quater of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). The company reported a profit of ₹717 crore during the same period last year. On a sequential basis, profit increased 31.8 per cent from ₹1,623 crore. 
 

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 3:53 PM IST

